When it’s Rihanna, there is no doubt that you need to show up in style. The Bajan beauty presented her latest Savage X Fenty collection and her red carpet was as star studded and fashionable as the runway. Everyone from celebs to the top models in the game were in attendance to support the mogul. There were sexy looks with Normani giving us thigh high boots kept up by her garter belt to Monica wearing leather shorts and fishnets. We couldn’t get over the fashion and it was just the red carpet! Check out our favorite fashion and beauty looks.

#NYFWNOIR: If You Thought The Runway Was Popping At Savage X Fenty, You Have To Check Out The Arrivals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com