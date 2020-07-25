CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs

Posted July 25, 2020

Off-White Air Jordan IV

Source: Stadium Goods / Stadium Goods


Virgil Abloh became something of a punchline after losing a lot of respect from his fans and followers after donating a paltry $50 dollars in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As cancellations never truly last, fans are re-canceling the popular designer after striking out on his latest Off-White shoe collaboration with the Air Jordan brand.

The Off-White X Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneaker dropped Saturday (July 25), and immediately fans began striking out on grabbing a pair while shoe-shopping bot accounts bragged about their finds and resell value. With the Ls firmly in hand, Nike, SNKRS, and Abloh himself began catching strays on Twitter as a result.

The jokes have been flying all day on Twitter with some noting that they thought support fo Abloh’s brand was no longer a thing after just putting a Virgil down for the cause. We’ve got some of the funniest reactions listed below.

Photo: Stadium Goods

Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close