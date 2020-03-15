CLOSE
Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Posted March 15, 2020

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert. 

Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official rankings of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota being the lowest ranked.

Every state has called for all business to shutdown for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars etc. The full list is below.

 

 

1. New York (729)

2. Washington (642)

3. California (138)

4. Massachusetts (138)

5. Florida (138)

6. Colorado (101)

7. Georgia (99)

8. Louisiana (91)

9. New Jersey (69)

10. Illinois (64)

11. Pennsylvania (63)

12. Texas (51)

13. Virginia (41)

14. Oregon (36)

15. Minnesota (35)

16. Michigan (33)

17. North Carolina (32)

18. Tennesse (32)

19. Maryland (31)

20. Wisconsin (27)

21. Ohio (26)

22. Connecticut (20)

23. Rhode Island (20)

24. Indiana (19)

25. South Carolina (19)

26. Utah (19)

27. Iowa (18)

28. Nevada (18)

29. Nebraska (17)

30. Arkansas (16)

31. District of Columbia (16)

32. Kentucky (16)

33. New Hampshire (13)

34. New Mexico (13)

35. Alabama (12)

36. Arizona (12)

37. Mississippi (10)

38. South Dakota (9)

39. Kansas (8)

40. Montana (7)

41. Oklahoma (7)

42. Delaware (6)

43. Idaho (5)

44. Missouri (5)

45. Hawaii (4)

46. Vermont (4)

47. Maine (3)

48. Wyoming (3)

49. Puerto Rico (3)

50. Alaska (1)

51. North Dakota (1)

