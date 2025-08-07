Listen Live
Offset Claims His Exes Never Upgrade After Him, Cardi Fans Say Otherwise

Published on August 7, 2025

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset recently shared his thoughts on past relationships, saying no woman he’s dated has ever “upgraded” after him.

When asked if it would hurt more if a partner cheated with someone better or worse, the rapper seemed confused. “Every situation I’ve seen… it’s like the unseasoned version,” he said in a clip shared by a Joe Budden fan page on X, meaning he thinks the guys who come after him are less impressive. Some fans believe he might be talking about Stefon Diggs, who’s rumored to be dating Cardi B, but Offset didn’t name anyone directly.

Set also spoke about Cardi’s song “Outside,” which people think could be a diss track aimed at him. Offset didn’t seem bothered and said he knew about the song before it dropped. “That record’s been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look,” he said, hinting that the song’s timing made it seem more personal than it was.

Offset was also asked if his new album *Kiari*, which comes out August 22, will respond to any of the drama. He made it clear he’s not going to take shots at anyone. “That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved—family, kids,” he explained. “That sh*t gonna be lame 10 years from now.”

While the former Migos rapper says he won’t be getting petty, he did mention that he’ll still talk about his feelings on the album. So even if there aren’t any direct disses, fans can expect some emotional moments (aka subliminals).

Offset Claims His Exes Never Upgrade After Him, Cardi Fans Say Otherwise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

