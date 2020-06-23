CLOSE
Old School Porn Star Ron Jeremy Faces 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Posted 22 hours ago

Ron Jeremy, a porn star who rose to fame in the 1980s, has remained one of the adult industry’s most recognizable and beloved stars. However, Jeremy is now facing charges of sexual assault dating back to 2014, and this isn’t the first time for the award-winning performer.

According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, Jeremy, 67, has been accused of sexually assaulting four women dating back to 2014. The charges thus far are three counts of forcible rape, and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery as reported in a release from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The DA’s office says in their charges that Jeremey allegedly carried out an assault on a 25-year-old woman in West Hollywood back in 2014., and doing the same again to two women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. In July 2019, Jeremy allegedly raped a woman at the West Hollywood bar previously mentioned.

In 2016. Jeremy was the center of a rape allegation but the charges were not pursued due to a lack of evidence according to a memo connected to the case. In that matter, a woman claimed that after heavy drinking, Jeremy coerced her away from the group of people she was with and carried out the crime.

Jeremy is due to appear in court in Los Angeles today. If all the charges are applied, Jeremy could be sentenced up to 90 years behind bars.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Jeremy has won several awards, including an award from The Free Speech Coalition, which presented him with the Positive Image Award in 2009, which the group has since taken back after news of the allegations sprung forth. Jeremy has denied the claims made about him in past interviews.

Old School Porn Star Ron Jeremy Faces 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

