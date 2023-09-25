On this day, the legendary ATL rapper Clifford Joseph Harris, known as T.I. or T.I.P Harris was born. Coming straight out of Atlanta, Georgia, T.I. left a mark on the music industry and still continues to succeed in business and comedy to this day.
T.I. emerged in rap in the early 2000s with his debut album, “I’m Serious.” However, it was his second album, “Trap Muzik,” that really blew him up. Known for his unique Southern style and playa’ lyrics, he became a problem in the rap scene. Tracks like “Rubber Band Man” and “Bring Em Out” solidified his status as a hard-hitting southern rap heavyweight.READ MORE
TIP Harris and Haha Mafia Came Through Naptown
T.I Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What Its Come To”
Later, T.I. took things further beyond the music. He’s seen a ton of success as an actor, entrepreneur, and now a new comic in the scene. He’s played roles in films like “ATL“, “Takers“, “Cut Throat City“, “Ride Along 2“, “Get Hard“, “Identity Theif” & “Ant-Man“. He has investments and businesses within the clothing, restaurant, and entertainment industries.
As he celebrates another year of life, let’s honor T.I. for his incredible contributions to the world of hip-hop and his commitment to making a positive impact on the culture. Happy Birthday T.I.P Harris!
On This Day September 25, 1980: T.I. Was Born was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Intro
2. Trap Muzik
3. Still Ain’t Forgave Myself
4. I Can’t Quit
5. Dope Boyz
6. T.I. – Be Easy [Official Video]
7. What Happened?
8. No More Talk
9. You Ain’t Hard
10. Doin’ My Job
11. Why I’m Serious (Interlude)
12. T.I. – Let’s Get Away [Official Video]
13. I’m Serious (Club Mix)
14. T.I. – 24’s [Official Video]
15. Do It
16. T.I. – Rubber Band Man (Official Video)
17. Look What I Got
18. What’s Yo Name
19. I Still Luv You
20. Hands Up
21. Let Me Tell You Something
22. Chooz U
23. T.I. vs. T.I.P.
24. I Can’t Be Your Man
25. Bezzle
26. Hotel
27. King of da South
28. At The Bar
29. Be Better Than Me
30. Heavy Chevys
31. Long Live Da Game
32. Grand Royal
33. Outro
34. I’m Serious – Bonus Track
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival