Op Alert: Shaun King Hops Fence On Kamala Harris, Praises Potential VP After Calling Her A Cop

Posted August 12, 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders 2020 Kick Off Rally

Shaun King has been having a hard year after getting slammed for allegedly stealing donations while still ducking the smoke of trying to dunk on Black women writers. Now, the heavy-tweeting activist is switching sides in supporting Sen. Kamala Harris and her nomination as Joe Biden’s running mate after initially calling her out for what her criminal justice record.

Fans on Twitter took notice of King’s fence-hopping routine shortly after it was announced that Harris would be the vice presidential pick after months of speculation that suggested Rep. Karen Bass, Susan Rice, and Stacey Abrams were all front-runners for the position. During the presidential primary race that Biden eventually came out in front, King, like many others, was critical of Harris’ time as the attorney general of both San Francisco and the state of California.

“Two encouraging thoughts from me on the choice of Kamala Harris as VP,” King tweeted. “1. She was the most progressive candidate among the credible finalists for VP. 2. She has improved drastically on all justice & policing-related issues since she was last District Attorney in 2011.”

He added, “Among current United States Senators, I would rank Kamala Harris in the Top 3 on justice reform issues. As we know, she has a mastery of the system, but has evolved and grown a great deal on this. Her remarks on justice over the past 4 months were the best of ANY Senator.”

“That’s it for me. I am incredibly proud to see a brilliant Black woman, and HBCU grad, chosen as a Vice Presidential nominee. I’ve done political work my whole life. It’s rarely things dreams are made of. Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history,” concluded King’s string of thoughts.

To be fair, King acknowledged his switcheroo act and still vows to remain critical of Harris as he has been but that hasn’t stopped some of King’s critics for digging at him on the change of heart. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

