Oprah, Kanye West Predicted To Be Richest Celebs In Ten Years

Posted 21 hours ago

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour Opening Remarks - Denver, CO

Source: Tom Cooper / Getty

George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and a laundry list of celebrities are raking in billions and billions, topping the richest celebrities in the last couple of years. 10 years from now, who will be the richest celebrities in the world? Online wagering site Slotsource.com is hedging their bets two new major players to head that this in 2030. The website looked at the Forbes 50 wealthiest celebrities in the world and used data on current and previous earnings to predict future wealth in the next ten years.

Oprah Winfrey led the list with a predicted net worth of $4.2 Billion, followed by Kanye West at a measly $4 billion. Yeezy’s wife, Kim Kardashian, her sister Kylie Jenner and Jay-Z round out the top five. SlotSource.com’s Top Ten below.

Source | SlotSource.com

1. Oprah Winfrey: $4.2 Billion

Oprah Winfrey: $4.2 Billion Source:Getty

2. Kanye West: $4 Billion

Kanye West: $4 Billion Source:Getty

3. Kim Kardashian: $2.8 Billion

Kim Kardashian: $2.8 Billion Source:WENN

4. Kylie Jenner: $2.3 Billion

Kylie Jenner: $2.3 Billion Source:WENN

5. Jay-Z: $1.9 Billion

Jay-Z: $1.9 Billion Source:WENN

6. James Patterson: $1.8 Billion

James Patterson: $1.8 Billion Source:Getty

7. Rihanna: $1.5 Billion

Rihanna: $1.5 Billion Source:WENN

8. Sean Combs: $1.3 Billion

Sean Combs: $1.3 Billion Source:WENN

9. Tiger Woods: $1 Billion

Tiger Woods: $1 Billion Source:Getty

10. Rush Limbaugh: $1 Billion

Rush Limbaugh: $1 Billion Source:WENN
