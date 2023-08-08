Congrats! You’ve gotten your new college student through high school…now it’s time to tackle the college drop off!
Your summer has likely been filled with triple checking your kid’s dorm checklist, but have you put much thought into the actual day you arrive on campus? Probably not as much as you should. Move-in day already comes with lots of emotions, paperwork, and tasks… the last thing you want to do is not have everything that you need on hand. Whether you’re moving and few hours away in-state, or across the country, its imperative to do all you can to make the process a smooth one.
A few tips bonus tips for preparing:
- Pack clothes for the closet on hangers, and place them in bulk inside large garbage bags. This is going to save you tons of time, money, and unpacking will be a breeze…simply rehang and rip the bags open!
- Don’t forget snacks! It’s going to be a long day.
- Label EVERYTHING beforehand! With everything going on, you and your student will be glad you did.
Here are 7 must-have college move-in day essentials that will not only come in handy for move out day in the future, but will save your life on the big day!
Parent Must-Haves for College Move-In Day was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Moving DollySource:Getty
2. First Aid KitSource:Getty
3. Thermal Water BottleSource:Getty
4. Adhesive/Command Hooks and StripsSource:Getty
5. Door StopperSource:Getty
6. Hand FanSource:Getty
7. Tool KitSource:Getty
