Pec Flexing Sam Sausage Head Terry Crews Puts On Tap Shoes, Posts Lame “BOYCOTT MAGIC” Tweet

Terry Crews has a massive platform and is by all accounts a proud husband and father with a Black wife and children. For some reason, the strong-necked actor taken up a crusade to be a member of the All Lives Matter massive and his latest goofball tweet is further proof of just how lame he’s become.

While his motives aren’t completely known, it can be assumed that Crews is taking a shot at the current strike situation within the NBA and other peaceful protests in support of Black women and men who have suffered under the weight of racial injustice. In previous times, Crews has framed the Black Lives Matter as a so-called “Black Supremacist” organization.

Trotting out the tired “#blacklovemattes” hashtag, which serves to upend the weight and true intentions of the Black Lives Matter movement, Crews is getting the attention he wanted although the response he’s getting so far isn’t at all positive.

Of course, Crews has supporters that, unsurprisingly, are of a lighter hue. Peering deep into MAGA moshpit abyss, Crew seems content with being contrarian and difficult despite the justified outrage and anger over the violence and mistreatment levied towards Black Americans in recent times. Several users on Twitter remarked that will all that’s going on in the world today, Crews had an opportunity to use his influence to stand alongside his people, not against them.

We’ve got reactions to Terry Crews’ most recent shoe-shine act below.

