CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Peep The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” Available At Champs

Posted 14 hours ago

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red"

Source: Champs/Jordan Brand

2020 has seen its fair share of Air Jordan 3 releases from the all red Chicago All-Star’s, Air Jordan 3 “UNC” to the women’s white and laser orange cements, but Jordan Brand’s upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE “Fire Red” Denim might be the hottest drop of the year.

Similar to the OG white and red cement colorway of the classic silhouette, the forthcoming red, white and grey remix of the Air Jordan 3 will feature some slick upgrades with denim elephant print and the jewel of the sneakers, a translucent heel tag featuring the Jumpman logo that allows everyone to see the OG Nike logo behind it. Sick!

The release will be available at Champs and other participating sneaker spots for men at $200, grade school for $160, preschool for $140 and infant sizing for $80. Basically, the whole fam will be able to style just in time to flex for the virtual school season.

Check out pics of the upcoming release below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these or even doubling up when they release this August 27.

Peep The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” Available At Champs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

2. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

3. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

4. Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red”

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim "Fire Red" Source:Champs/Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 SE Denim “Fire Red” air jordan 3 se denim “fire red”

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close