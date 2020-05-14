CLOSE
PHOTOS: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Posted 8 hours ago

ciara american girl

Source: Ciara / American Girl


Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby #3 together. Cee has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud! The couple has been spending some quality time together during quarantine and Russ had some nice words for his boo on Mother’s Day, “My dad used to always tell me, Son… marry someone as special as your Momma. Well Pops..I found the Perfect Match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world.. My Mom & @Ciara.

While we for them to meet their little bundle of joy here are some pictures of Ciara showing off that baby bump!

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Us.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Vintage Seahawks Jersey Re-Purposed. 💚💙 #3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

The Fellas. 📸: @AWilly03

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

INSPIRED.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Timeless.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

My world. Grateful. ❤️

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

19.

20.

