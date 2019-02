Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have overcome a lot of obstacles to be together. See photos and find out more about the “Love & Hip…

Photos: Stevie J and Joseline was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez How cute! The couple goes bicycling.

2. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Stevie J does have a romantic side. He even buys flowers for his girl, Joseline.

3. Joseline Hernandez Joseline Hernandez writes the name of her man in the sand: Stebbie.

4. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Joseline posted this photo of her with her “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” love Stevie J. She wrote: “Got him.”

5. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J figured they’d stop and take a photo while shopping for shades.

6. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez get close.

7. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Joseline has shown her gratitude to Stevie in the past, giving him credit for helping her leave her job as a stripper behind.

8. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Will fans ever see a Stevie and Joseline wedding on VH1?

9. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Joseline and Stevie spend some of their time in the music studio where he helps her with her career as an artist.