YEEZY FOAM RUNNER

LANDING IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/tiG9UQrUbw — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) September 12, 2019

We see the jig, the question is do you? Yesterday (Sept.12) photos surfaced of Kanye West’s latest footwear called the YEEZY Foam Runner. The slide is being clowned because it closely resembles the shoe choice of nurses all over, the Croc.

The rumored slip-on which is allegedly supposed to drop in 2020 is entirely constructed of foam and resembles the YEEZY Boost 700. The clog is wholly made of foam and was featured as part of The Face magazine’s latest which gave stans of the brand their best look yet at the shoe. Initially, it was first spotted on the feet of West’s daughter, North West, earlier this summer with eagle-eyed sneakerheads wondering what are those?

As with any Kanye West-inspired footwear, the internet is talking, and boy do they have thoughts. With Ye already making “dad shoes” popping (they not) with his Wave Runner silhouettes, it looks like he trying to do the same with the “Yeezy Croc.” Replies mainly in the form of jokes are pouring in absolutely clowning the unoriginality of West’s latest kick. But at the same time, folks are pointing out that West will continue to cash in on the hype because they will be lined up and on the adidas app trying to secure a pair.

Where is the lie?

While West could care less about what we think about his “thought-provoking” looking footwear, those “Yeezy Crocs” still gonna get these jokes. Hit the gallery below for the best reactions.

—

Photo: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Photos Surface of Kanye West’s “YEEZY Foam Runner” Croc, Twitter Rightfully Clowns Them was originally published on hiphopwired.com