PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians

Published on October 16, 2025

Pictured: Founding members of The Soulquarians (L-R): D’Angelo, Questlove, J. Dilla, James Poyser

Source: Getty

From the 1980s and into the 1990s, Neo-Soul (or “Progressive Soul,” depending on who you ask) became a prominent fixture on urban radio and beyond. At the forefront during the late 90s was a collective of like-minded individuals who strayed away from the commercialized R&B mainstay to craft a perfect blend of hip-hop, soul, live instrumentation, and socially conscious lyricism. That collective became known as The Soulquarians.

Founded by singer/musician D’Angelo, producer J. Dilla, and The Roots members Questlove & James Poyser, The Soulquarians (named partially after the founders’ joint sign of Aquarius) came together through their common interest in unconventional soul music. The foursome would later be joined by a rotating roster of musicians: singers Erykah Badu & Bilal, trumpeter Roy Hargrove, bassist Pino Palladino, and rappers Talib Kweli, Mos Def (Yasiin Bey), Q-Tip, and Common.

From 1999 to 2004, the collective put out some of the most prolific music of the era. From The Roots’ Things Fall Apart (1999) and D’Angelo’s Voodoo (2000) to Badu’s Mama’s Gun (2000) and Common’s Like Water for Chocolate (2000), The Soulquarians redefined R&B in a way that hasn’t been matched since.

Sadly, their collaborations were short-lived, and several members have passed away since then. However, their musical contributions will be remembered for decades to come.

Scroll down to take a look at some of The Soulquarians’ greatest works.

1. D’Angelo – “Send It On”

2. The Roots ft. Erykah Badu & Eve – “You Got Me”

3. Q-Tip – “Vivrant Thing”

4. Common – “The Light”

5. Erykah Badu – “Bag Lady”

6. Bilal – “Sometimes”

7. Talib Kweli ft. Mos Def – “Joy”

8. Mos Def – “Umi Says”

9. Slum Village – “Fall In Love”

10. Roy Hargrove Presents The RH Factor – “Poetry”

11. Black Star – “K.O.S. (Determination)”

12. J. Dilla ft. D’Angelo & Common – “So Far To Go”

13. D’Angelo – “Africa”

