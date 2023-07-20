President Barbie Keeps Us Rollin: Our Favorite & Funniest Issa Rae Internet Moments [Gallery]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

President Barbie is checking in as the world prepares for Barbie’s opening weekend in theaters. Actress and producer Issa Rae trends on Twitter today (July 20) thanks to a hilarious interview between her and other members of the Barbie cast attempting to guess some fun facts about the “ Insecure ” star. Their chat reminded us how naturally comedic she is, so we compiled a gallery of our favorite and funniest Issa Rae Internet moments inside.

In a recent viral social media segment from Vanity Fair, the cast of Barbie was charged with answering some fun questions about Issa. One of the questions was: “Who would sing/rap the theme song to my life?” The cast immediately belted out, “you of course.” While Rae was flattered, she revealed that she was not the woman for that job and is a pretty awful rapper. To which America Ferrera responded, “Ice Spice?” The comedy comes at this very moment when Issa hits her with an immediate, “America, no.”

Fans learned to respect Issa’s musical ear after her sound selections throughout the “Insecure” soundtrack were perfectly curated for the series. Her keen sense of what’s hot in music from indie artists and beyond has sense expanded with her own music label Raedio. She’s truly a one-of-one touching all things entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Still, it’s Issa for President as she continues to expand her network and her net worth in entertainment and beyond all while making us laugh hysterically. We want to highlight some of our favorite Issa Rae Internet moments with a gallery of viral social media videos.

Check out our favorite and funniest Issa Rae Internet moments below:

