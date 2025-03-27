Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

President Donald Trump Nicknamed Himself Fertilization President

President Donald Trump Named Himself “Fertilization President,” X Recoils In Disgust

Published on March 27, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Signs Executive Orders At Mar-a-Lago In Palm Beach, Florida President Donald Trump hosted an event this week at the White House for Women’s History Month and honored some of the top women officials in his administration. During the event, President Donald Trump referred to himself as the “fertilization president” after highlighting his stances on in vitro fertilization (IVF), causing some on X to recoil in disgust. On Wednesday (March 26), President Donald Trump held a Women’s History Month event and heaped praise upon Attorney General Pam Bondi and other key women who work alongside him. This happened in the wake of an executive order signed on Tuesday (March 25) to expand the policy on IVF access and reduce costs to patients.

Related Stories

The executive order is largely ceremonial, as it suggests that a domestic policy aide has three months to share recommendations to IVF policies, the Trump administration is using this moment as a time to gloat. In short, the executive order does not lower the costs of IVF or provide any inroads to helping those seeking reproductive care, but what has some turning their heads is Trump’s words regarding the order. “We’re going to have tremendous, tremendous goodies in the bag for women too, the women between the fertilization and all of the other things that we’re talking about,” Trump said in the White House’s East Room. “It’s going to be, it’s going to be great.” Trump added, “I’m still very proud of it, I don’t care. I’ll be known as the fertilization president, that’s not bad, that’s not bad. I’ve been called much worse.” It appears that the president coined the nickname on the spot, and the words garnered laughter from the attendees. However, over on X, formerly Twitter, reactions to President Trump’s IVF stances and new nickname were not as favorable. We’ve got those reactions below. [h/t MSNBC] — Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

President Donald Trump Named Himself “Fertilization President,” X Recoils In Disgust was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018

Travis Scott Raps About Kylie Jenner's Breasts In New Song "Rosary"

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Jelly Roll Dances Around ICE Questions At Grammys

Hip-Hop Wired
Senate Entertainment Hearing in Washington

MAGA's Answer To Bad Bunny Is A Struggle TPUSA Halftime Show Headlined By Culture Vulture Kid Rock

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Opens Up On Being Overlooked By The Grammys

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close