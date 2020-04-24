CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

President Donald Trump Wants Us To Die By Disinfectant To Combat COVID-19

Posted April 24, 2020

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


President Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings have been disastrous despite the fact the former business mogul is flanked by actual experts that he often fails to listen to. In a bizarre moment during Thursday’s briefing, Trump suggested injecting disinfectants into human bodies which, as anyone with sense knows, would harm or possibly kill a person.

Trump made the suggestion after William “Bill” Bryan, the acting undersecretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security spoke about how disinfectants, warmer weather, and sunlight impact the spread of the novel coronavirus. Bryan explained how Lysol and rubbing alcohol kills the virus while adding that direct sunlight could eliminate the virus in the air and on surfaces.

The president took this as a cue to put on a tinfoil hat and dust off his imaginary science degree to make one of the most dangerous suggestions yet in combating COVID-19.

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said. “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”

Trump then turned to his task force to inquire about injecting ultraviolet light inside the body to kill the virus although that wasn’t anywhere near the ballpark that Bryan was pitching his ideas in.

Since that briefing, the makers Lysol and Dettol both have warned Americans against these dangerous practices.

On Twitter, the president is catching a ton of well-deserved criticism for his utterances. We have those listed out below.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Wants Us To Die By Disinfectant To Combat COVID-19  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close