CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions

Posted 14 hours ago

US-VOTE-TRUMP-TOWNHALL

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

President Donald Trump has been a vocal champion against so-called fake news, making the claim that major networks with reputations to uphold have fabricated facts. However, the former business mogul retweeted a satirical news site’s article making the obviously false claim that Twitter shut down on Thursday to help Joe Biden, and Twitter is reminding Trump of his gaffe as expected.

Fresh from his town hall event with MSNBC opposite of his rival Biden’s town hall on ABC News, Trump fired his usual early morning tweets making claims of a “red wave” of votes in his favor in the final stretches of the presidential campaign. But what has folks reacting Friday morning is Trump sharing a link to a story from The Babylon Bee, which some on Twitter have compared to The Onion, a purposefully fake news site.

“Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via @TheBabylonBee. Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” Trump tweeted.

Like us, one Twitter user wondered who the Big T person Trump is referring to

“So.. Did the president read the article by The Babylon Bee? Or did he just retweet some stuff he had seen while on the toilet this morning..”Break in case of bad publicity for Democrats” And who in sam hell is Big T? Lol, “@Xx_Bengals_xX wrote.

Even The Babylon Bee, whose tagline is “fake news you can trust,” is getting in on the jokes.

On Twitter, both The Onion and Big T are currently trending and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo:

President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close