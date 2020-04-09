CLOSE
Queen Naija Does A Sexy Quarantine Photoshoot!

Posted 15 hours ago

The beautiful Queen Naija has hit an all time high in boredom. Staying home isn’t the most fun thing to do especially when that is the only choice you have.

Naija decided to get up and try some of her new clothes on and do a photoshoot. In an Instagram caption Queen said, “I got so bored and felt ugly so I set myself up a photo shoot 😁 feel free to swipe | styled by : @queennaija | glam : @queennaija | photographer : @queennaija 👑

 

I mean, what else is there to do?! Go head girl we see you!

 

Queen Naija Does A Sexy Quarantine Photoshoot!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Close