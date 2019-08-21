CLOSE
Rapper Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit

Posted 23 hours ago

ABEL 7th Annual Back To School With Lil Durk

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Detroit Rappers Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby’s manager JB was shot and killed on the east side of Detroit around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the 3600 block of Three Mile Drive. 41-year-old JB is also Grizzley’s aunt as she is the spouse of his mother’s brother.

Sources report Grizzley and JB were heading from the studio to the casino in an Uber but made a stop along the way. Allegedly Grizzley was in the house they stopped at when the shooter opened the back door of the Uber and began shooting. The shooter is reported to have drove off after the gunfire.

Police found the victim wounded from gunshots before medics transported her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Story developing.

