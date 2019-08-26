Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Black Girls Rock!

The 2019 Black Girls Rock! event was held in Newark, NJ on Sunday, August 25th. Black Girls Rock! is an evening to celebrate Black Girl Magic and all that it encompasses. With an event created to celebrate US, you know the red carpet didn’t disappoint! Whether it’s Erykah Badu giving us a statement or Ciara serving a stylish silver look, you’re going to love these looks. Keep on clicking to see!
CIARA
Ciara served us this clean beauty look on the red carpet.
CIARA
In Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer 2019 Couture
CIARA
The back of the dress is so beautiful!
H.E.R.
We’re so feeling H.E.R.’s beach waves hair.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. wears Dapper Dan for Gucci.
SKAI JACKSON
Skai Jackson arrived to Black Girls Rock! with her baby hairs laid.
SKAI JACKSON
In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.
ANGELA BASSETT
Big hair, don’t care! We love how Angela Bassett showed out with her mane.
ANGELA BASSETT
In Alberta Ferretti.
LIL MAMA
Lil’ Mama gives us a green accent for her beauty beat. We;re also loving her genie ponytail!
LIL MAMA
In custom M.Diggs.
LIL MAMA
Lil’ Mama serves a soft pink lip to switch up her beauty look on the red carpet.
LIL MAMA
Color blocked sequins are a lewk!
ERYKAH BADU
Erykah Badu gives us a striking beauty look on the red carpet. We’re loving her flower crown!
ERYKAH BADU
Erykah Badu made a statement on the red carpet. What do you think of this look?
REGINA KING
Actress Regina King wears Oscar de la Renta Resort 2020.