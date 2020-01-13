CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF Braids, And More Hairstyles We Love From The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards is always one to watch for the season. The reason being is that winners of this award show are often indicators of the upcoming Academy Award nomination picks. It’s award season, which means almost every week there is another award show, gala, or event and our Black and Brown celebs are stepping up the style factor on the red carpet so they can hit every best dressed list. The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards brought out sky high buns, braids that go beyond the butt, and more! This is a great time to get some hair inspiration for your next birthday look, important date night, or wedding guest moment. Beauties, which looks are your favorite? Sound off in the comment section!

1. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

We are stanning over Zendaya’s extra long braids.

2. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

In Tom Ford.

3. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o always knows how to make an entrance and this sky high bun is no exception!

4. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

We love how she wrapped gold string at the base, making it like a piece of jewelry of its own!

5. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

In Michael Kors.

6. AVA DUVERNAY

AVA DUVERNAY Source:Getty

Ava DuVernay wore her locs half up with some swirly edges to accept her Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Limited series for ‘When They See Us.’

7. AVA DUVERNAY

AVA DUVERNAY Source:Getty

In Michael Cinco.

8. AVA DUVERNAY AND LUPITA NYONG’O

AVA DUVERNAY AND LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

Two talented, beautiful Black women with great hairstyles!

9. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo stays switching up her hair. She gave us platinum blonde at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and kept the standout hue for this award show too.

10. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty

In Fendi.

11. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty

Ok, MJ! We see you. Pose actress MJ Rodriguez switched it up and rocked brown curls on the red carpet.

12. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty

In Moschino.

13. BILLY PORTER

BILLY PORTER Source:Getty

Billy Porter is out here repping for those of us with Type 4C hair! His kinky curly hair is looking extra moisturized.

14. BILLY PORTER

BILLY PORTER Source:Getty

In Hogan McLaughlin.

15. MARSHA STEPHANIE BLAKE

MARSHA STEPHANIE BLAKE Source:Getty

Actress Marsha Stephanie Blake wore her locs in a high ponytail and we love paired with the soft pink makeup.

16. MARSHA STEPHANIE BLAKE

MARSHA STEPHANIE BLAKE Source:Getty

In Greta Constantine.

