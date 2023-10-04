HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time for another drippy BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet rundown. Are you ready?

Taped October 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, the 2023 awards ceremony was a night for Black star-gazing. From Coi Leray, Safaree, and Sukihana to Kaliii, Flo Milli, and Yandy Smith, many of our favorite BET, music, and reality celebrities were in the building.

And they rocked their hottest threads for the celebrated night of Hip-Hop and culture, too.

Flo Milli’s bright and playful retro style mini dress and matching visor was everything. Sukihana’s purple, cutout sequin gown was a moment. And, Yandy Smith’s metallic gown shimmered as she glided down the carpet. Additional trends displayed by personalities on the carpet include various types of denim, faux leather play, bold colors, and skin.

In addition to style and fashion, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will feature hot performances, historic awards presentations, and surprising stage moments. The ceremony continues BET’s Hip-Hop 50 commemoration with appearances by Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Offset, DaBaby, and Fivo Foreign, just to named a few. Hosted again by Fat Joe, the show will also honor the 30th anniversary of Atlanta-born So So Def with a special all-star performance and presentation with Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow, and more.

Artists up for awards throughout the night include 21 Savage, Cardi B, J. Cole, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar. BET will give out honors across 17 categories, such as ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘and ‘Song of the Year.’

While you’ll have to wait until Tuesday, October 10 to see the full ceremony, you can check out celebrity attendee style and fashion now. We’ve pulled together our favorite looks from the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet. Keep scrolling so you don’t miss anything.

DON’T MISS …

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com