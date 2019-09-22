CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys

Posted 19 hours ago

2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz, Steve Granitz / Getty


The 2019 Emmys are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue.

While HBO’s Game Of Thrones leads the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes are on when Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us is up for “Outstanding Drama Series” and fan favorite Billy Porter is nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role in Pose.

Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn’t come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown’s debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown.

And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down.

Get into all of the red carpet styles, below:

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close