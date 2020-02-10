If the Academy Awards is the biggest ticket in town, Vanity Fair’s annual after party is the second. The who’s who of Hollywood are always in attendance and since the Oscars were extra white this year, it gave the Black faces we love, much deserved red carpet moments.
The after party is where Hollywood’s elite trade in their stiff award show gowns and slip into their sexy, daring, fun looks, giving us the lewks we look forward to.
See how your faves turned up after the Oscars…
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
2. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Russell Wilson and Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
3. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
4. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
5. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – DinnerSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
6. Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 92nd Annual Academy Award…Source:WENN
Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
7. Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center fo…Source:WENN
Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
8. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Regina King attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
9. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Regina King attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
10. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – DinnerSource:Getty
Ava DuVernay attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
11. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Lena Waithe attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
12. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Lena Waithe attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
13. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
14. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills
15. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills
16. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenbe…Source:WENN
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
17. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
18. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
19. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Chrissy Teigen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
20. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Kerry Washington attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
21. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Kerry Washington attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
22. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Joan Smalls attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
23. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Joan Smalls attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
24. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Joan Smalls attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
25. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Usher attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
26. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Chaka Khan attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
27. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
28. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
29. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
30. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
31. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los AngelesSource:Getty
Spike Lee attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
32. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.