Rest In Power: People We Lost In 2018

But we also recognize that given the circle of life, 2018 was also a time to say goodbye to those we lost in our community as well. Here’s a look at some of the people we held dear that sadly died this year.

Rest in power.

1. Aretha Franklin, 76 Source:Getty We lost the Queen of Soul in August, but celebrated her with the most glorious seven-hour funeral we’ve ever seen. We hope there are pink Cadillacs in heaven.

2. Kim Porter, 47 Source:Getty The death of this mother, model and actress shocked the hip-hop world. The 47-year-old was found dead in her home on November 15 after suffering from cardiac arrest.

3. Ethel Ayler, 88 Source:Getty Ethel Ayler, the actress who played Claire Huxtable’s mother on “The Cosby Show,” passed away in November. The cause of death was not released.

4. Nancy Wilson, 81 Source:Getty The award-winning singer who lent her vocal instrument to the world for over five decades died on December 18 after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

5. Anthony Bourdain, 61 Source:Getty The famous chef, food journalist and Obama’s good friend died too soon in June from an apparent suicide.

6. Gabe Solis, 43 Source:Getty Gabe Solis, ex-husband to singer and reality star Trina Braxton, lost his battle to cancer on December 20. Reports noted that most people in Solis’ life didn’t even know he was sick.

7. Ntozake Shange, 70 Source:Getty Ntozake Shange, the poet, novelist and pioneering playwright responsible for the choreopoem, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” died on October 27. The 70-year-old passed in her sleep in an assisted living facility in Bowie, Md., where she lived.

8. Craig Mack, 46 Source:Getty Rap pioneer Craig Mack, whose 1994 anthem “Flava In Ya Ear” gave Bad Boy records it’s first hit, died in March of heart failure. Mack is survived by his wife and two children.

9. Joe Jackson, 89 Source:Getty Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, died in June. Jackson, who architected the careers of The Jackson 5, Michael and Janet Jackson, was hospitalized in June with terminal cancer.

11. Lyric McHenry, 26 View this post on Instagram Hi✋🏾its Dionne before she became a republican A post shared by Lyric McHenry (@lyric_leigh) on May 28, 2016 at 6:59pm PDT Reality TV star Lyric McHenry was found dead on August 15 in New York City. A pregnant McHenry was found unresponsive without her pants on a sidewalk in The Bronx around 5am. Sadly, authorities believe that her death may be a result of a drug overdose–a bag of cocaine was found by her body.

12. DuShon Monique Brown, 49 “Chicago Fire’ lost one of its hometown heroes in 2008. Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who played Connie on the NBC drama, passed away in March after suffering an apparent heart attack.

13. Linda Brown, 75 Linda Brown, the child at the center of the historic Brown vs. Board of Education decision that ended segregation in American schools, died in March. Her cause of death is unknown.

14. Dennis Edwards, 74 Motown has lost one of its original artists this year. Dennis Edwards, the former lead singer of The Temptations, passed away in February due to complications from meningitis.

15. Reg E. Cathey, 59 “What I’ve always loved about the show is that if you took all the supernatural elements out, it is still a moving drama about what human beings go through just to get by.” - Reg E. Cathey on #Outcast: https://t.co/cuR9d5eJsK pic.twitter.com/CBkb9jyd7i — Cinemax (@Cinemax) August 23, 2018 “House Of Cards” actor Reg E. Cathey died in February after bravely battling brain cancer. The Emmy-winner was born in Alabama and attended the University of Michigan and the Yale School of Drama. He was only 59.

16. Yvonne Staples, 80 The R&B singer and manager of the Staples Singers passed away in her Chicago home last night. Just four months into 2018 we’ve lost Craig Mack, actress Olivia Cole, and actor Reg E. Cathey. #RIPYvonneStaples https://t.co/Z1pMNUvMvg — TV One (@tvonetv) April 11, 2018 Yvonne Staples, a longtime member of the Staple Singers, died from colon cancer in April. She and her funky style of singing and amazing aura will be missed.

17. Olivia Cole, 75 RIP Olivia Cole Dies at 75. She became the very first African American actress to win an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, for her performance as 'Mathilda' in Roots https://t.co/F9VuQ541WC pic.twitter.com/cUXvxwbzfr — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) January 24, 2018 The Emmy Award-winning actress, who starred in classics such as “The Women of Brewster Place” and “Roots,” passed away on January 19. She was the first African American to win an Emmy in the category of best supporting actress in a miniseries.

18. XXXTentacion, 20 Source:Getty The controversial young rapper was gunned down in the parking lot of a motorcycle dealership in June. Born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, he was charged in 2016 with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering.

19. Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, 37 The Harlem Shake co-creator Jesse 'Smiley' Rutland, murdered in Brooklyn https://t.co/KZUPPnwKHX pic.twitter.com/oLr1pHbeie — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) January 20, 2018 Jesse “Smiley” Rutland, co -creator of the dance sensation the Harlem Shake was found shot dead in his Brooklyn home in January. Kumar Reid, 29, was arrested for Rutland’s murder and charged with second-degree murder and weapons possession.