RHOA Reunited: Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Have Playdate With Their Daughters [PHOTOS]

Things have definitely changed between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore. As previously reported, Kenya and Porsha have buried the hatchet after having a hair-pulling altercation at the season 6 RHOA reunion.

Now after being pregnant at the same time, the new moms are posing with their adorable daughters Pilar Jhena and Brooklyn Daly.

Porsha said on Dish Nation that she’s seen a “change” in Kenya.

“Babies change you and stuff,” she said. “I think it’s good because we want to see her and her husband Marc and baby Brooklyn is gorgeous. I think it’s gonna be really good and maybe she can have like different types of friendships now.”

Isn’t it good to see that these two buried the hatchet? Their friendship should make for great TV when RHOA season 12 airs this fall.

Check out photos of the RHOA ladies with their newborns and baby bumps below…

