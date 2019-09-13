CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa [PHOTOS]

Posted September 13, 2019

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Source: Mike Simons / Tulsa World


On Friday, September 13, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from The Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma to celebrate the park’s one-year anniversary.

See photos by Mike Simons below and read TulsaWorld.com‘s exclusive coverage of the live broadcast here.

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

2. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

3. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

4. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

5. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close