On Friday, September 13, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from The Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma to celebrate the park’s one-year anniversary.
See photos by Mike Simons below and read TulsaWorld.com‘s exclusive coverage of the live broadcast here.
Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In TulsaSource:R1 Digital
Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast
2. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In TulsaSource:R1 Digital
Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast
3. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In TulsaSource:R1 Digital
Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast
4. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In TulsaSource:R1 Digital
Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast
5. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In TulsaSource:R1 Digital
Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast