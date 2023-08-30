Rihanna Tops Our List Of Celebrity All-White Fashion Looks. See Who Else Is Included.

Are you planning on wearing white before (or after) Labor Day? If so, here is a list of white celebrity looks to inspire your upcoming outfits.
When it comes to fashion, there are no rules. But one that tends to be discussed is whether or not white should be worn after Labor Day.
So where did it come from – and as fashion slayers, should we still care?
A short dig into history shows a few schools of thought regarding the fashion etiquette suggestion. Many of the theories point to class and status.
According to Marie Claire, old-money elitists created the rule to elevate and separate themselves from the new wealthy class. Old-money elites made the rule an imperative during seasonal changes to make themselves stand out from the upcoming generations. Those who initially knew of and followed the suggestion were considered elites, while others who didn’t were not.
Jezebel also finds a connection between white clothing and status. “White clothing, because of the maintenance it requires and the high likelihood that it will become ruined, has often been associated with status throughout Western history,” Jezebel previously discovered.
Other theories point to national changes when U.S. Congress made Labor Day a federal holiday. After this declaration, the early September holiday started to signify the end of summer and a wardrobe transition. Lighter, white summer clothes, usually worn on vacation, were to be put away and replaced by darker pieces for the workplace and cooler months.
The White Party Slay
Further, summer white party celebrations have also played a role in the proliferation of the rule. And Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs has made “white parties” and the Black community synonymous. Each year, during the end of summer, communities get together through family vacations, boat rides, club events, Hampton’s get-togethers, and more to rock the uninterrupted color for one last time.
Whether you follow the “no white after Labor Day” rule or not, the end of summer is the perfect time to don your flyest monochromatic white outfit. With less than ten days until the holiday, we’ve compiled our top celebrity all-white looks for inspiration.
From Rihanna’s avant-garde moment at the Met Gala to Keke Palmer’s grown woman Sergio Hudson look, you will find a favorite in our list.
1. White Rosettes by RihannaSource:Instagram
Fashion lovers are still talking about Rihanna’s 2024 Met Gala look. Comprised of white rosettes and embellished lusciousness, Rihanna’s look was over the top, jaw-dropping, and what we expect from a fashion icon.
2. Flirty Fringe – Lori HarveySource:Instagram
Lori Harvey donned a sexy fringe white dress while hanging out with her baddie friends this summer. We love the playful and flirtiness of Lori’s entire look.
3. Renaissance World Tour – BeyonceSource:Instagram
Queen Beyoncé has been wearing a mix of silver, chrome, and white looks throughout her Renaissance World Tour. While stopping in Washington D.C., she donned this white satin and crystal-encrusted gown. The look is dramatic for those who want to walk in looking fabulous.
4. Mugler Illusion – Chloe Bailey
Mugler must have been thinking about Chloe Bailey when he made this dress. This cut-out illusion long-sleeved gown looks perfect on the songstress. We love the drama, the simplicity, and the silhouette.
5. Pleated White – Kelly RowlandSource:Instagram
Avant garde bridal is an emerging trend for 2024 brides. Kelly Rowland modeled a recent version with an exaggerated sleeve, flowy bottom, and pleated chiffon gown. Kelly looks soft, sweet, and beautiful.
6. Grown Woman Vibes – Keke PalmerSource:Instagram
Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson are a match made in heaven, as evidenced by this look. One of the first gowns Keke premiered with her new post-baby body, the white fabric hugged every part of the new mommy’s curves and gave us all “sexy mama vibes” we wanted to re-create.
7. White and Romantic – Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross wore an exaggerated white mesh high-neck dress from Burberry to the James Corden show. The look is romantic, ethereal, and slightly sexy, all wrapped up into one.
8. Boss Up In All White – ZendayaSource:Instagram
A white suit is one of the most sophisticated, must-have pieces a modern fashionista can have in her closet. We love this version Zendaya in 2019. The tailoring and fit on the suit are impeccable, as are the well-placed cut-outs and straight fabric designs.
9. White Bodysuit – Mary J. Blige
While on the Royalty Tour with Nas, Mary J. sported an all-white look we love. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” arists paired a white jumpsuit with white boots. Mary J.’s deep neckline and flowy cape set the look off.
