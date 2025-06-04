Gone Too Soon: 16 R&B Stars Who Died Under 35

There’s something especially heartbreaking about artists who leave us before they’ve had a chance to reach their full potential. In R&B, where emotion, storytelling, and soul collide, we’ve lost more than a few voices way too soon. Some were just getting started, while others were already icons in the making. Either way, their absence is still felt in their music and legacy.

They gave us songs that still hit, verses we still hum, and sounds that shaped what R&B is today. And though their lives were cut short, their impact is still undeniable. These 25 artists all tragically passed before the age of 35, but not before leaving a mark to be celebrated.

Here’s a look back at some of the young legends we lost too soon: