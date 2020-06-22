Rock Black Music: Babyface

06.22.20
In our series “Rock Black Music” Radio One connects the past with the present by tying in an artist of today with artists who have been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We slide over the Circle City, Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Babyface was born and raised in Naptown and started writing songs while attending North Central High School. Edmonds got his break and name from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins because of his “youthful look.” In the late 70s, he met L.A. Reid, and the duo would go on to have success with the group The Deele and founding LaFace Records.

Babyface’s songwriting and pen game are reminiscent of a young Curtis Mayfield, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. In honor of both, here are some amazing songs from Mayfield and Edmonds.

