CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The Baaadest!

Posted 9 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2012 - FILE - Clippers forward, Lamar Odom, during the LA Laker

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty


It looks like Lamar Odom has a new woman in his life—and unlike some of his past exes including Khloe Kardashian, she’s actually African-American. Plus, she’s BAAAD!

The former NBA star and recovering drug addict recently opened up about his new relationship with Sabrina Parr to Gary With The Tea on Dish Nation.

Lamar told Gary, “It’s the truth. She’s Black,” to which Gary quipped, “When a Black woman comes along, ain’t playing.”

Sabrina, who was there, jumped in be clear: “Oh no, I was not playing at all.”

“Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.

 

Parr, a health and life coach opened up about why embarked on a relationship with Odom, even knowing about his past, a past he chronicled in his new memoir.

“I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” revealed the 32-year-old.

Adding, “You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

 

 

The Cleveland native is also a mother of two, who by the looks of it, absolutely adores her children and her role as a mother.

View this post on Instagram

All the hustle and bustle, back and forth, late night and early morning grind… is all for my babies!!!! I swear if I didn’t have kids, I would have prolly shacked up with one of these rich men and pretended like I really liked him a long time ago lol 🤷🏼‍♀️ Now I REFUSE to show them any relationship that isn’t true love, commitment and healthy!! Plus, they make me wanna go get rich on my own! Give them everything they desire and teach them how to go get it for themselves when they get older too! I’m the young girl thats really out here taking care of herself without a 9-5 making it happen. If you know me personally, then you know oh too well all I do for them! Just want y’all to know where my motivation comes from. What’s your motivation to keep going???? . . #motivation #mompenuer #motherhood #hustle #tbt

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

 

Listen…all 10s across the board! Scroll down to see more pics of Sabrina looking absolutely amazing:

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The Baaadest! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Im a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY. This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love. My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke ❤✊🏿

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

There’s something really special about a woman that truly loves herself! I think a lot of ppl have a misunderstanding about what loving yourself really is. It doesn’t mean you think you’re perfect and that you don’t have any struggles. To me it means that you love yourself enough to accept your imperfections and to overcome your struggles. . . A woman who loves herself is constantly growing, progressing and evolving! A woman who loves herself doesn’t force ppl to deal with HER issues. Instead she deals with her own issues first so that she can present her healthiest self to everyone around her. This is not easy! It takes a lot of truth to do this. . . There is always an underlying reason why we have the issues that we have. If you can figure that part out, than you can heal! . . For me growing up, I had abandonment issues. I needed to be good at something or to create something so ppl could pay attention to me. I did this because I was missing the love and attention I felt a little girl needed. The problem with needing attention is that when you don’t get it, you act out and it only hurts you more. I had to heal from that. . . I can honestly say that after years of therapy, counseling, prayer, fasting, crying, journaling, running, isolation and reading... I learned to pay attention to myself and see that I was a pretty awesome girl! I use to think something was wrong with me now I’m so whole that when I hear ppl don’t like me I think something is wrong with them lol. . . My advice, figure out your underlying issues, take responsibility for yourself, and HEAL because the world needs what you have to offer! What do you have to offer to the world? I wanna hear below in the comments..... . . #wcw #getuptoparr

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

A new season is here and the weather is changing... but what’s changing in this season of your personal life? Idk why but women have been on my heart so heavy lately. . . We go through so much! So much is required of us! We are asked to carry children but keep our bodies together. We are asked to be strong but don’t be stronger than a man. We are asked to constantly endure wrong doings but heal quickly. We are asked to have our own money, take care of children, please our men but we’re not allowed to get overwhelmed. We are asked to know our worth but not to set the price too high... We got a lot on our plates. . . Ladies, if you are reading this I want you to start telling yourself YOU ARE DOING OK! Forgive yourself for your mistakes! Understand being imperfect is perfectly fine! Be ok looking how YOU wanna look! If there are things that don’t make you happy DONT DO THEM! The things that do make you happy DO MORE OF THAT! If you don’t like the way someone treats you stop being a platter for their treats. Unapologetically walk away! . . During this spring season, plant your seeds and be your own farmer. Water yourself, shine light on yourself! Care about yourself for a while and watch how beautifully things grow in your life 💐 🌸 🌺 ... . . Tag your #WCW for today! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ . . #spring #women #womenempowerment #getuptoparr

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Everything you really want in life is gonna cost you! I’m not just talking monetary cost either. It may cost you a relationship, it may cost not getting sleep, it may cost a lot of time, it may even cost some pain! Depending on who you are and what you want, it will cost you something different! . . If you’re not ready to pay the price for what you want then just stay regular! As for me, I don’t care what it cost I’m getting what I want and not stopping until I do! Drop a comment if you out here paying the cost just like me⬇️⬇️⬇️ . #wordsofwisdom #getuptoparrquotes #wordstoliveby #getuptoparr #getyourwaistuptoparr #sabrinasdetoxtea #sabrinas5daydatflush #thesabrinatee #byob #buildyourownbutt #realbodiesmatter

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

12.

13.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close