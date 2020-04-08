CLOSE
HomeNational

Saudia Shuler Goes Viral Putting Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese [Video]

Posted April 8, 2020

Saudia Shuler owner of Country Cookin’ has once again went viral all over the internet. Now, do not get me wrong we LOVE us some Country Cookin’ but do ya’ll really put eggs in your baked mac n cheese? Saudia does!

Listen Live

Ms. Queen of North Philly did a video showing her secrets on making her mac n cheese and it included putting raw eggs on top of the macaroni. Check the full video out below.

 

 

Related: Saudia Shuler Gave Out 5,000 Pounds Of Free Food In North Philadelphia

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Temple University Is Using The Liacouras Center As Hospital Space For COVID-19

Saudia Shuler Goes Viral Putting Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close