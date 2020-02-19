Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week

The Fashion Week train is in motion. What kicked off in New York was now spread across the pond to London. Celebrities packed their finest selections and headed to Milan to get in on the fashion and put their best stiletto forward.

Rapper Saweetie is no stranger to lighting up the red carpet. Her statement pieces have landed her on plenty of best dressed lists. She showed out for NYFW, but sis is stepping it up for her first day in Milan.

“Overseas draped in the finest @harryhalim_paris,” she wrote on Instagram, debuting her latest look.

Saweetie wore a matching jacquard bustier, tuxe jacket, and trousers with sheer detailing on the thighs by Harry Halim Paris. She completed the look with a large top hat and a Pellegrino Paris purse.

If this is day one, I can’t wait to see what her and her stylist cook up together for the rest of Milan Fashion Week. Bryon Javar is the creative muscle behind most of Saweetie’s looks. The two have been creating magic together for some time now. The duo experiment with fashion in a way that shows complete range. From punk rocker to powder pink princess, together they execute fun, cohesive, stylish moments.

Because those looks are night and day, I am certain the level of slayage in Milan will be one for the books.

