Scorpio Sting: Omarion Announces He’ll Be Headlining The ‘Millennium Tour’ Without B2k

Posted 21 hours ago

The scorpion in Omarion just stung again. The former B2K lead singer announced, on Fizz’s birthday nonetheless, that he will be headlining the 2020 Millennium Tour…just not with B2K. Instead, Bow Wow will co-headline with O for an epic “Face Off” reunion.

The announcement comes after O addressed the controversy between him and his baby’s mother in an interview with Vlad TV.

“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion told Vlad TV when asked about the relationship. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.” The Internet subsequently crowned him the “king of unbothered.”

And now for the TKO…

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get ahold of the news and send “millenium tour” to the trending section on Twitter. See what everyone is saying, below:

