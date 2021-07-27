Sean Bankhead’s Signature Moves Are Hard To Miss In Today’s Biggest Music Videos From Lil Nas X To Normani

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Choreographer and entertainer Sean Bankhead has created his own lane in dance since the early 2000’s. After his first dane video uploaded to YouTube in 2006 garnered over 1.5 million views, he noticed he could inspire a community of dancers with his talent and gift for dance and choreography. Sean Bankhead continues to be called on by today’s biggest stars like Lil Nas X, Normani and Megan Thee Stallion. It is imperative we give him his flowers today.

Sean Bankhead has become a notable name in music and entertainment. As an infant, he began bopping his head to his local Philly radio station and later, growing as a performer in his high school drumline days. Since then, his wildest dance dreams have come true, choreographing for megastar Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lee Daniel’s hit drama series STAR on Fox, and Lena Waithe and Halle Berry’s Boomerang on BET.

Sean’s credibility in the business expands beyond his signature dance moves. His vibrant personality and get-it-done attitude is the reason artists continue coming back 15 years later. Sean Bankhead’s noticeable viral “groove” sticks out like a sore thumb in performances like Migos at the BET Hip Hop Awards with the “Too Hot” challenge or the “Bossy” challenge with Keke Palmer.

The notable entertainer has be an instrumental part of the dance community helping to build new artist with his creative movement and direction as seen in the careers of the OMG Girls, Fifth Harmony and now Normani. Many people may have discovered Sean Bankhead early on as an instructor at the popular Dance 411 studios in Atlanta.

Sean Bankhead has taken on even more titles that extend beyond choreographer. He acts as a creative director, director and overall entrepreneur. The all-star entertainer and businessman is not focused on what’s trending but instead, creating what’s hot himself and others are sure to follow suit.

Check out some of Sean Bankhead’s notable work over the years starting with some of his recent work with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” Normani and Cardi B’s “Wild Side” and more. Can you spot Sean’s signature bops?

