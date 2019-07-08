See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival

Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival. This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can’t have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.

