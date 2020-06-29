CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]

Posted June 28, 2020

BET Awards 2020

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty


The 2020 BET Awards not only celebrated 40 years of BET, they also celebrated 20 years of one of or cultural staples of an awards show. Everything of course shifted to being not exactly live due to the COVID-19 pandemic and since the BET Awards took the mantle of being the first major awards show since COVID began, Viacom (BET’s parent company) decided to open up the budget something serious.

Check out the performances from the night.

RELATED: Drake &amp; Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET Awards Nominations

RELATED: 2020 BET Awards Winners 

 

See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Roddy Ricch – “High Fashion” & “The Box”

2. John Legend – “Never Break”

3. Masego – “Queen Tingz”

4. D Smoke & SiR – “Let Go” x “Black Habits”

5. Megan Thee Stallion – “Girls In The Hood” x “Savage”

6. DaBaby & Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

7. Jennifer Hudson – “Young, Gifted & Black”

8. Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock – “Lockdown”

9. LONR – “The Most”

10. Wayne Brady – “Lucille” & “Good Golly Miss Molly” (Little Richard Tribute)

11. Lil Wayne – “Kobe Bryant” (Kobe Bryant Tribute)

12. Alicia Keys – “Perfect Way To Die”

13. Chloe x Halle – “Forgive Me” x “Do It”

14. Summer Walker & Usher – “Session 32” x “Come Thru”

15. Jonathan McReynolds & Kane Brown – “People” x “Worldwide Beautiful”

16. Kierra & Karen Clark Sheard – “Something Has To Break”

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close