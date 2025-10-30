Listen Live
Entertainment

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love

Published on October 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Halloween 2025

Source: General / Radio One

Halloween has evolved from a kids’ holiday into a full-blown cultural event for adults who love any excuse to dress up and show out.

ENTER TO WIN: $250 PLUS Tickets to the 85 South Show!

Every October, people go all out: Crafting elaborate costumes, attending themed parties, and turning the weekend into a showcase of creativity. From spooky to funny to downright glamorous, Halloween has become one of the most anticipated times of the year for self-expression and celebration, with parties filling up calendars weeks in advance.

Social media has only amplified the excitement, turning Halloween into a digital runway of costumes and moments. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X have transformed costume reveals into viral events, with people competing for likes and shares as much as candy. The ability to instantly share photos and videos has made Halloween fashion more inventive and influential than ever.. blurring the line between trick-or-treat and red carpet.

Scroll below and check out some sexy Halloween costumes we love.

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Tag Team

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Labeled Very Awkward By Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Roda Osman

Roda Osman AKA “Brick Lady” Found Guilty In GoFundMe Scam Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Sona Warrior Awards - Inside

Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump's "IQ Test" On Jasmine Crockett

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Entertainment

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close