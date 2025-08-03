Listen Live
Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested & Released For Domestic Violence Against Boyfriend, Social Media Debates Double Standards

Published on August 3, 2025

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024

Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson’s time at the 2025 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships has come to an end, and it’s got nothing to do with qualifications.

The sprinter was traveling last Sunday at Seattle’s SeaTac airport when she was arrested after an altercation with her boyfriend, Christian Colman, who’s also a runner.

According to a police report obtained by The Athletic, the couple was at the TSA checkpoint on July 27 when they got into a heated argument. An officer reportedly witnessed Richardson push Coleman several times, including one shove that ended with him falling into a nearby column. Security footage allegedly shows that he tried to leave the situation, but the assault continued, and she even threw a pair of headphones at him.

That’s when the officer on hand arrested and booked her at South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, on a fourth-degree domestic violence assault. She spent 19 hours behind bars before Coleman declined to press charges, and she was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing. 

USA Track & Field issued the following statement: “USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter.”

It hasn’t been confirmed to be related, but she withdrew from the 100m and 200m of the USA Track & Field Championships after posting a season’s best 11.07 in the former’s first round.

Richardson, a Nike athlete, hasn’t done much racing this year because of an undisclosed injury she suffered in February, which she’s happily overcome, and gives her a clear path to Tokyo’s World Athletics Championships.

“Being able to compete, feeling healthy, going out there and executing no matter what [and] just being the best athlete I can be… just to run a qualifying round, show fitness and take the rest of the time to get ready for Tokyo,” she told the media Thursday. 

Now that she’s cleared of charges, see social media’s initial reaction to the airport altercation below.

