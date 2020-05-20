CLOSE
Shad Gaspard Found Dead In Venice Beach, Twitter Remembers Former WWE Star

Posted 22 hours ago

The WWE community has been rocked by the terrible news that a former wrestler with the company has been found dead after going missing over the weekend. Shad Gaspard was found on Wednesday morning in Venice Beach, Calif. after reportedly rescuing his young son from a riptide.

According to local outlet KTLA, Gaspard went missing Sunday after going swimming with his 10-year-old son, who was caught in a riptide with Gaspard diving in to save him. As a result, Gaspard was swept out to sea and a search was launched immediately but did not yield in his recovery.

Gaspard was found by officials and identified in the early morning hours, this after a person walking on the beach discovered his body on the beach.

Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., Gaspard was a member of the tag-team duo Cryme Tyme alongside Jason “JTG” Paul, also of Brooklyn. The pair wrestled for a period of around three years in the WWE, and the two were also tag team champions in the NWA Wildside league.

Across Twitter, wrestling fans and observers have offered their condolences to Gaspard’s family and friends. We’ve collected those responses below.

Shad Gaspard was 39.

