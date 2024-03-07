Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke: “Miracles Can Happen”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than three years since iconic comedian Sinbad suffered a stroke. Now, to the delight of his fans, he’s stepping back into the spotlight and letting us know how hopeful he is on his journey to recovery.

Last week, the 67-year-old was seen by the public for the first time since his stroke made headlines in October 2022. Sinbad, born David Adkins, recently participated via Zoom in a reunion event featuring the cast of A Different World at the Atlanta University Center.

Then, on Monday, the Houseguest actor shared a video on Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support throughout his recovery, to say how “cool” it was to reunite with his A Different World castmates and to say how “wild” it is that young college students knew who he was.

“Man, that was so cool. A Different World going to Atlanta, going to Morehouse College and on campuses and getting a chance to be on Zoom and say something to the kids,” Sinbad said in the video, which shows him watching footage of him speaking at last week’s event on his phone. “It’s wild that the kids even know who I am. That’s beautiful.”

“Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life,” he continued. “It means a lot to me. Thank you so much.”

The most exciting part of Sinbad’s message to fans came when he told them they would be seeing more of him, which, hopefully, is an indication that he’s continuing to get healthier and healthier after having what was revealed to be an ischemic stroke “as a result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain,” according to USA Today.

“Expect to see more of me soon,” Sinbad said. “You better believe it. Miracles happen!”

See how social media’s reacting to Sinbad speaking out publicly below.

