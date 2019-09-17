H.E.R. is known for her smooth vocals but it looks like she’s also a sneakerhead. The Soul crooner recently helped adidas and Foot Locker launch its new Asterisk Collective sneaker pack.

The latest kicks added to the Asterisk Collective include classics like the Stan Smith and Hard Court Hi as well as the popular NMD. All three will be available at Foot Locker for $80, $80, and $130, respectively. Per usual, the bright colors in tune with the Asterisk logo are utilized.

Launched in December 2018, the Asterisk collective has previously teamed creative partners like Kid Cudi, Candace Parker and Donovan Mitchell to help them improve their local communities via means they are passionate about. To launch the new collection, H.E.R., who was born in Vallejo, hit up the Oaktown Jazz Workshop to kick it with their music students as well as locals from the community. She also donated musical equipment, including guitars, to the Oaktown Jazz Workshop. And since she was in town to perform, she picked 10 deserving students to accompany her at the Lights On Festival to get the VIP treatment backstage.

Check out photos from H.E.R., adidas and Foot Locker’s team-up below.

Singer H.E.R Helps adidas x Foot Locker Drop New Asterisk Collective Sneaker Pack was originally published on hiphopwired.com