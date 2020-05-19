CLOSE
Slave To The Rhythm: Grace Jones Laid The Blueprint For Some Of Your Favorite Hip-Hop Songs

Posted 14 hours ago

Grace Jones Backstage At The Tunnel

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty


In her 72 years on this Earth, Grace Jones has managed to land on the playing field of every aspect of pop culture. Hip-hop is no different. 

In addition to her modeling and acting pursuits, Jones created timeless audible art that laid the blueprint some of your favorite rap songs.

In honor of her birthday today (May 19), we compiled a playlist of songs containing her samples below. Check them out. 

1. Bad Boyz – Shyne Shyne ft. Barrington Levy

Samples Nightclubbing by Grace Jones 

2. Doin It – LL Cool J

Samples Wild Thang by Leshaun which samples  My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones. 

3. Bonita Applebum (12″ Slave Mix) – A Tribe Called Quest

Samples Slave to the Rhythm by Grace Jones

4. Bonnie & Shyne – Shyne ft. Barrington Levy

Samples La Vie en Rose by Grace Jones. 

5. Ooh La La – Coolio

Samples Pull Up to the Bumper by Grace Jones. 

6. Rhythm (Devoted To The Art Of Moving Butts) – A Tribe Called Quest

Samples Pull Up to the Bumper by Grace Jones. 

7. Undercover – Kid n Play ft. Real Roxanne

Samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones. 

8. Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me – UTFO

Samples Don’t Cry-It’s Only the Rhythm  by Grace Jones.

9. Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It) – Beastie Boys

Samples Nipple to the Bottle by Grace Jones.

10. Children R The Future – Big Dady Kane

Samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones. 

