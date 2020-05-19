In her 72 years on this Earth, Grace Jones has managed to land on the playing field of every aspect of pop culture. Hip-hop is no different.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In addition to her modeling and acting pursuits, Jones created timeless audible art that laid the blueprint some of your favorite rap songs.

In honor of her birthday today (May 19), we compiled a playlist of songs containing her samples below. Check them out.

See Also: Use Me: A Look Back On Bill Withers’ Legacy In Hip-Hop [Video]

See Also: Turn On Some Music: Here Are The Best (& Most Interesting) Marvin Gaye Samples In Honor Of The Legend’s Birthday

Slave To The Rhythm: Grace Jones Laid The Blueprint For Some Of Your Favorite Hip-Hop Songs was originally published on magicbaltimore.com