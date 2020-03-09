This week in these style streets…

Excuse me Jazmine Sullivan, is that you? The Lions, Tigers & Bears singer hit the stage in a Sies Marjan Spring ’20 embossed alligator trench in bordeaux topped off with a Gucci fedora.

Jackie Aina took a page out of JT’s book and pulled off this nude latex look from House Of CB. She paired the look with a chestnut fur and Louboutin pumps. While her latex may have been budget-luxury friendly, she rocked it with a Judith Leiber clutch that usually cost a smooth $5,000 (give or take a few dollars).

The City Girls took us back with in Von Dutch while Blue Ivy gave us court side fashion in Fendi boots.

Get into this week’s most fabulous celebrity looks—>

Slay ‘Gram (3/8-3/15): Celebs Slaying In These Instagram Streets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com