Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

Sean Kingston now knows where he’ll be spending the next three years of his life – in a Florida prison. The “Beautiful Girls” singer found out his fate this week after being convicted in a $1 million fraud scheme with his mother.

Janice Turner, 62, was sentenced to five years in the federal case, but has appealed. In March, the co-conspirators were convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. They will still have to face state charges as well.

Per the indictment, the charges stemmed from Kingston, 35, born Kisean Anderson, and his mother obtaining several luxury items by convincing sellers to provide the items without full payment. By faking wire transfers, and according to court documents, using Kingston’s celebrity status to convince sellers they intended to pay, they acquired over $1 million dollars in high-end items, including $40,000 in recording equipment, $765,000 in cash, and an SUV worth $160,000.

Turner was arrested in 2024 during a raid at Kingston’s rented mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida. He was arrested later that day at a performance at Fort Irwin in California.

“We are content that the Court did not go with the government’s request of five years and sentenced Sean below the sentencing guidelines instead,” Kingston’s lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, told USA Today. “It is important to note that most of the restitution in this case was paid back, even before these charges were brought. Sean is taking this as a learning experience and will continue moving forward in a positive direction. We are actively reviewing all available options, including potential appeals, to ensure his rights are fully protected.”

Kingston is best known for the song “Beautiful Girls,” from his self-titled debut released in 2007. He also collaborated on hit songs with Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown (“Beat It”) and Justin Bieber (“Eenie Meenie”). In 2022, the music video directed by Marcus Raboy starring Lil Mama and Lil’ JJ joined YouTube’s billion views club.

