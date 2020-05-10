CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Soul Singing Legend Betty Wright Passes Away, Twitter Mourns The Icon

Posted May 10, 2020

Betty Wright Performs At The Uptown Theater

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty


R&B legend Betty Wright has passed away. The iconic soul singer was 66.

Wright’s death was confirmed by her niece. A cause of death had not been revealed at this time.

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida, some of Wright’s classic cuts include “Tonight Is The Night, “Clean Up Woman,” “No Pain (No Gain,)” and “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.” Wright’s began her professional recording career while she was still in high school.

Recently, she was a subject of TV ONE’s Unsung series.

If you’re a certain Hip-Hop age, you might have caught Snoop Dogg’s reference to her in “Deep Cover” when he spit, “Tonight’s the night like Betty Wright and I’m chilling.”

Also, the beat for 1971’s “Clean Up Woman” has been sampled frequently in Hip-Hop, including Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love (Remix),” featuring the Notorious B.I.G. and Chance The Rapper’s “Favorite Song,” featuring Childish Gambino.

It’s been a tough weekend for fans of Black music due to the passings of music executive Andre Harrell and Rock & Roll legend Little Richard. Rest in power Betty Wright.

 

Soul Singing Legend Betty Wright Passes Away, Twitter Mourns The Icon  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close