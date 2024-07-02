The summer months are in full swing and this time of year comes with vacations, backyard kickbacks, day parties, weekend excursions, and more. Libations are also on deck for some of the activities listed previously, and we’ve got a nice collection of adult beverages for Summer 2024.
I’m not a big fan of summer. There, I said it. Growing up in the Mid-Atlantic region, the muggy temps, long days, and steamy nights have never been my favorite. However, I have learned to adjust by way of a cold beverage in hand.
While it’s typical to assume that summer will be dominated by citrus-forward and shaken drinks, there are some options out there that go beyond the typical margaritas, mojitos, and rum punches that the warm months are known for.
I’ll also level with readers by admitting that this roundup should’ve been done weeks ago but life happens and I’m playing a lot of catch-up. I also have to put together a 4th of July roundup this week so pardon the overload. That said, many of your adult beverage needs should easily be covered between this guide and the one coming on Wednesday (July 3).
Hopefully, you’ll find a new favorite among the offerings below. I’ll be updating this guide periodically through the summer so keep this one in your bookmarks for me.
As always, sip safely and surely.
Photo: Getty
Spirit.Ed: Summer 2024 Is Here & We’ve Got Some Great Adult Beverages On Deck was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Aperol Spritz Ready To ServeSource:Aperol
The Aperol Spritz is not a complicated cocktail but a refreshing one for warm days and even cool nights. The aperitif (before dinner) drink is popular in Italy and we can drink like our friends across the waters in record time by popping out Aperol’s new Ready To Serve cocktail. I haven’t tried this one yet so I’ll see how it stacks up against my hand. Stay tuned.
Learn more here.
2. Après HoursSource:Après Hours
I wouldn’t necessarily call espresso martinis a summer drink as I think of it as more of a digestif (after dinner) sip, especially if you’re not going too crazy with the caffeine. Après Hours is another RTD (Ready To Drink) cocktail with an agave wine base and comes in three coffee lover-friendly flavors. This is prime for the day party or late-night get-together.
Learn more here.
3. California Gold RushSource:Argonaut California Brandy
Ingredients:
2 oz. Argonaut Saloon Strength Brandy
¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz. Honey Simple Syrup
Method:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake together to combine / chill. Double strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with an expressed lemon peel and brandied cherry.
4. CantaritoSource:Dulce Vida
Ingredients:
2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila
½ oz Orange Juice
¾ oz Grapefruit Juice
½ oz Lime Juice
Pinch of Tajin
Grapefruit Soda, to top
Method:
In a Collins glass, add all ingredients with ice. Gently stir and top with a splash of grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime wheel and orange wheel. Cin Cin!
5. Captain Morgan SlicedSource:Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan Sliced is the latest RTD from the famed rum brand and the premium malt beverage is offered in a variety of flavors styled after some classic beachside cocktails.
Learn more here.
6. CheekySource:Cheeky
Created by industry veteran April Wachtel, Cheeky was designed to give a necessary boost to cocktail hobbyists (like myself) using syrups and juices that are vital ingredients for a fantastic summery sip. We’ll be trying the brand’s wares very soon and will report back. Also, I can see one making themselves a mean mocktail with the wide array of flavors Cheeky offers.
Learn more here.
7. Daiquiri Ice PopsSource:Dos Maderas
Ingredients:
2 ounces rum – Dos Maderas 5+3 Rum
Zest of one fresh lime
½ cup fresh squeezed lime juice
1 cup (1:1) Simple Syrup
Method:
1. Set aside your popsicle molds (roughly 3 – 4 oz. size)
2. Prepare your Simple Syrup by dissolving ½ cup sugar into ½ cup boiling water. Let cool.
3. Zest one lime and juice your lime
4. Combine all ingredients in a pitcher or other container with a spout
5. Stir ingredients
6. Pour into individual popsicle molds
7. Cut individual lime slices to garnish each serving
8. Place lime slice at end of each mold
9. Place wooden stick in each mold
10. Freeze overnight (18-24 hours)
8. East Coast KickerSource:Gray Whale Gin
Ingredients:
2 parts Gray Whale Gin
1 part Fresh Lime Juice
¾ part Simple Syrup
3-4 Cucumber slices
5 Mint leaves
3-4 dashes Firewater bitters
Garnishes: Mint sprig, jalapeño slice
Instructions:
Muddle cucumber slices in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice, and shake. Fine strain into a coupe glass and garnish with mint and jalapeño.
9. Free AFSource:Free AF
As someone who covers adult beverages, mocktails are a great way for me to take breaks and still enjoy the pleasures of cocktails without the buzz. Free AF is a brand I’ve covered before and it’s uncanny how much they taste like the real thing.
Learn more here.
10. Frozen Bourbon DreamsicleSource:Jephta Creed
Ingredients:
2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
3 oz Ice Cream Base
3 oz Orange Juice
2 Dashes Vanilla Extract
Two Scoops of Ice (around 8-10 oz)
Method: Combine all ingredients into a blender over ice, blend until smooth. Pour into chilled glass and top with whipped cream and an orange slice. Serves one large glass, or two small glass portions. For larger batches, scale up ingredients to limitations of your blender.
11. Gin & Juice By Dre and SnoopSource:Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop
12. Grand MargaritaSource:Espolòn
Ingredients:
0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
1.5 parts Espolòn Tequila Reposado
0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice
0.25 parts Agave Nectar
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Salt Rim Optional
Method:
Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice, and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, garnish and enjoy!
13. Kentucky BuckSource:Angel's Envy
Ingredients:
2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels
1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
1 oz strawberry
2 dashes Angostura® bitters
3 oz ginger beer
Directions:
Muddle the strawberry in a cocktail shaker. Add all ingredients, except the ginger beer, into the cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Top with ginger beer and enjoy.
14. Kentucky Mule by Maker’s MarkSource:Maker's Mark
Ingredients:
2 parts Maker’s Mark Bourbon
½ part of fresh lime juice
4 muddled pieces of fresh fruit or a squeeze of puree*
1 dash Angostura Aromatic bitters
Cold ginger beer
Directions:
Muddle all fruit. Muddle your fruit in a shaker. Pour in all ingredients. Add Maker’s Mark, lime, and bitters. Shake then Strain. Shake and strain into a glass with ice. Give it some ginger. Top it with ginger beer. Finish with a fruit garnish. Garnish with your fruit of choice.
15. Keeper’s Heart AperitifSource:Keeper's Heart
Ingredients:
700ml Keeper’s Heart Irish + American
100g Orange Oleo
575g Giffard Aperitif Syrup
280g Cane Sugar
100g Rosa Vermouth
500g Grapefruit Juice
Method: Whisk whiskey, sugar, and grapefruit juice until sugar is dissolved, then add all other ingredients. Load into a blender with ice or freeze it before serving.
16. Kokomo ColadaSource:Kokomo
Ingredients:
2 oz Club Kokomo Tahitian Vanilla Rum
1.5 oz Coconut Cream
1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
5 Chunks of fresh pineapple
16 oz ice
Method: Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend for about 30-45 seconds or until smooth. Pour into a hurricane glass, collins glass or red cup. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
17. Kraken Colada GranitaSource:Kraken
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Kraken Black Spiced Rum
1 oz Condensed Milk
Powdered Charcoal
1 Frozen Pineapple
Directions: Using a grater shave frozen pineapple chunks directly into glass. Combine rum, condensed milk, and charcoal for color and pour over top prior to serving.
18. La MatinaSource:Campante
1 1/2 oz Campante mezcal
1/2 oz St. Germain
2 oz grapefruit juice
1 oz lime juice
Directions:
Add the ingredients to a mixing glass and stir, strain into an old-fashioned glass, and garnish with flower petals.
19. LimedropSource:Mezcal Unión Uno i
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
0.5oz lime juice
0.5oz simple syrup
Garnish:
Expressed orange peel
Instructions: Shake ingredients with ice, strain and pour into a martini glass.
20. MingleSource:Mingle
Mingle is another in a long line of canned mocktails entering the marketplace in the last couple of years. We haven’t tried them yet but we’re interested in their flavors.
Learn more here.
21. Mocktail ClubSource:Mocktail Club
Mocktail Club will always get some shine with us because, like our company, the brand was founded by a Black woman. I’ve had the sampler and they were really good. Check them out.
Learn more here.
22. Mountain MuleSource:TINCUP
2oz TINCUP Rye OR TINCUP Original
5oz Ginger Beer
1oz Lime Juice
Mix ingredients and garnish with a slice of lime.
23. MixlySource:Mixly
Mixly is a brand that’s new to us and they offer a variety of flavorful cocktail mixers, including a new pair of spritz mixes that we’re featuring in the image. You can craft a mocktail or an adult beverage by following the simple instructions as much of the work is already done for you. We hope to try this one soon.
Learn more here.
24. PetersonSource:Fior
Ingredients:
1 oz Fior Scotch
4.5 oz Cold Brew Coffee
To make, add the Fior to the coffee and pour over crushed ice in a mason jar. No muddling. No garnish. No straw. Marines don’t have time for that.
25. Pickle MartiniSource:SKYY
INGREDIENTS:
2.0 parts SKYY Vodka
0.5 parts 1757 Vermouth Di Torino Extra Dry
0.5 parts Pickle Brine
GARNISH:
A skewered baby dill pickle
GLASS:
Chilled coupe or martini glass
METHOD:
Combine all ingredients over fresh ice in a mixing glass and stir thoroughly until chilled. Strain into chilled coupe or martini glass and garnish with a skewered baby dill pickle.
26. Puerto Rican MuleSource:Don Q
Ingredients:
1½ oz Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced Rum
½ oz Fresh lime juice
3 oz Ginger beer
2 dashes Angostura® bitters
1 sprig sage leaves for garnish
Instructions: Stir all ingredients in a Moscow Mule mug or glass mug with ice. Garnish with sage leaves.
Glass: Moscow Mule mug
27. Smoked Chili Old FashionedSource:Tequila Herradura
Ingredients:
2 parts Tequila Herradura Reposado
½ part Agave Nectar
1 dash Aromatic Bitters
1 dash Smoked Chili Bitters
Orange Peel
Chili de Arbol
Method:
In a mixing glass, add liquid ingredients and top with ice. Strir to dilute the liquid. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice cubes. Garnish with a twisted orange peel and dried chili.
28. SolsticeSource:Diplomatico
Ingredients:
2 oz Diplomatico Mantuano
1 oz Pineapple pureè
½ oz Cinnamon syrup
½ oz Lime juice
Pineapple wedge
Freshly grated Cinnamon
Preparation: Add all ingredients to shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously then pour over new ice into a festive glass. Then grate cinnamon over top of cocktail.
29. Strawberry SlushieSource:Sorel
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Sorel
0.5 oz dark rum
1 oz simple syrup
0.5 oz lime juice
8 frozen strawberries
Mint
Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint
30. Spicy Blackberry PalomaSource:Cutwater
(Created by: Sean Briggs)
Ingredients:
1 can of Cutwater’s Tequila Paloma
5-7 blackberries
3 jalapeño slices
Tajin salt
Mint sprig
Directions:
Start by rimming a Collins glass with tajin salt using half a lime. Then muddle a handful of blackberries and add a few jalapeño slices. Add crushed ice and top with a can of Cutwater Tequila Paloma. Garnish with blackberries and a mint sprig.
31. Sunrise in OaxacaSource:Dos Hombres Mezcal
2 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
2 Tbsp Grenadine
4 oz. Fresh Orange Juice
Directions: Add Dos Hombres and orange juice with ice into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into Collins glass. Slowly pour in grenadine. Garnish with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry. Enjoy the sunrise!
32. SurfsideSource:Surfside
33. Swift CoolerSource:Martell
2 parts ginger beer
2 parts pineapple juice
Glass- Collins
Method- Build in glass. Ice.
Garnish- Lime wedge
34. Take Me AwaySource:Espolòn
1 full dropper Bittermens Tiki Bitters
1 dropper Saline
.25 parts Banana Liqueur
.5 parts Ancho Reyes Original Chile Liqueur
2 parts ESPOLÒN Anejo
Garnish: Orange over flame, left on top of cocktail
Method: Stir All Ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain over large ice cube in rocks glass. Take orange peel, express, and leave on top of cocktail.
35. Two UnclesSource:Karl Franz Williams
.5 oz Appleton Estate or similar Jamaican lightly aged rum
.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
.25 oz pineapple juice
.5 oz honey syrup (add just enough water to loosen the honey up so it flows)
top with Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew – Original
Combine all ingredients except UW in shaker. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a long glass. Finish with Unclue Waithley’s and give a slight stir to incorporate the flavors.
36. Watermelon MargaritaSource:Avion
Ingredients:
2 oz Avión Cristalino
2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 oz Crushed Watermelon Slices
1 oz Agave Nectar
Preparation:
Cut the watermelon flesh into small cubes and add it to your blender. Blend until smooth.
Next, take a shaker and add ice cubes followed by 2 oz of premium tequila Avión Silver, fresh lime juice, and the agave nectar. Shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds. Then, strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer over your blended watermelon juice in a glass filled with ice cubes. Stir well to combine all the flavors. For an extra kick of flavor, you can also add some salt on the rim of your glass before pouring in the cocktail mixture. Garnish with watermelon slices.
37. Watermelon, Sugar, RyeSource:Redemption
2 parts tonic
Instructions:
Shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass. Top with tonic water.
Garnish with mint and a watermelon radish slice.
*Watermelon-honey Syrup: Blend 1 cup Watermelon Purée (Perfect Puree or Real Ingredients) with 1 cup honey simple syrup. Add 2 teaspoons Maldon salt and stir to dissolve. Cool in the refrigerator. Keeps for 1 month.
