HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently announced that he is the proud daddy of a new baby girl. The surprise reveal has social media asking all types of questions—staring with, “Who is the mother.”

The Bad Boy Records took to Twitter on TK to make the announcement.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!,” tweeted Diddy on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon.

If you’re keeping count, Sean Love Combs is Diddy’s seventh child. Diddy, 53, has four children with the late Kim Porter, including Quincy, who he adopted, a daughter boring in 2006 with Sarah Chapman, and a since with Misa Hylton.

As for his latest baby mama, Diddy didn’t share that intel, yet. Now, word is that his new bundle of joy actually arrived back in October. Most recently, Diddy confirmed he was in a relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

With all these moving parts, Twitter has plenty of theories, and jokes. Peep some of the most poignant below.

The post Still Shootin’: Diddy Announced Birth Of Baby Daughter, Twitter Has All The Questions appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Still Shootin’: Diddy Announced Birth Of Baby Daughter, Twitter Has All The Questions was originally published on hiphopwired.com